Fire safety: How prepared are our hospitals in Lucknow?

LUCKNOW As many as 21 government healthcare facilities in the city, including CHCs and PHCs, are operating sans adequate fire safety arrangements or no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department, with many relying only on fire extinguishers for safety, putting patients’ lives at risk, a reality check by team HT has revealed.

The exercise was undertaken in wake of a blaze at the Northern Railway Divisional Hospital in Alambagh in the wee hours of Monday, which caused panic as multiple individuals were trapped in the critical care unit (CCU) on the first floor. Over 22 patients were transferred to other wards as smoke infiltrated the CCU. The incident exposed serious lapses in the hospital’s fire safety readiness. Officials noted that there were no functioning fire alarms in the facility.

Hospitals need equipment like fire detection systems (smoke/heat detectors, alarms), fire suppression systems (sprinklers, hydrants) and portable fire extinguishers for manual control in case of a blaze.

The community and primary health centres lacking fire safety arrangements are – Aliganj, Red Cross, Indira Nagar, Alambagh, Chander Nagar, Gosainganj, Gudamba, Behta, Hazratganj, NK Road, Silver Jubilee, Mohanlal Ganj, Itaunja, BKT, Chinhat, Aishbagh, Tudiaganj, Mal, Malihabad, Kakori, Nagram, and others.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr NB Singh said a proposal has been sent to higher authorities to meet fire safety standards and work will begin once approved.

Traffic congestion outside government hospitals like Jhalkari Bai, Civil Hoapital, Veerangana Avanti Bai, Dufferin and Balrampur hospital can be a potential hurdle in rescue operations in case of a fire at any such facility. Most of the departments in these hospitals lack a fire fighting system and rely only fire extinguishers, as per the reality check.

The 300-bed Dufferin Hospital had installed a fire fighting system eight years ago, but many devices are still not functional while some lie damaged. Here also, many departments rely on fire extinguishers.

Veerangana Jhalkaribai Women Hospital has 90 beds but no fire fighting system; this facility also relies on only fire extinguishers. Civil Hospital has around 301 beds and a fire fighting system, but many departments rely on fire extinguishers.

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has around 4000 beds, with most always occupied. Many departments here have inadequate fire safety arrangements.

KGMU media cell in charge Prof KK Singh said the university has around 100 buildings, which are too old and do not have any fire-fighting system. He further said the work to install proper system in each building is being undertaken at a fast pace since last year while NOCs have been received for many.

Health department officials said fire NOC is required for hospitals with more than 50 beds but private hospitals display fire extinguishers and a register with an affidavit, stating they will be responsible if a fire causes loss of life.