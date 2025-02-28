Fire tenders at Mahakumbh start carrying Sangam water to all U.P. districts

Although the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 is formally over, a unique initiative has been started by the fire and emergency services department to distribute Sangam water across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Fire tenders being filled with Sangam water in Mahakumbh Nagar in Prayagraj before being sent to all 75 districts of state on Feb 28. (HT photo)

Chief minister Adityanath had earlier announced that those who could not visit the Mahakumbh for a holy dip would receive Sangam water at their doorstep, the government said in a statement.

Following this, ADG Padmaja Chauhan directed chief fire officer (Mahakumbh) Pramod Sharma to ensure that all returning fire tenders from Mahakumbh carry Sangam water to their respective districts.

On Friday, around 300 fire tenders of 5000-litre capacity each started carrying the Sangam water in a phased manner. The holy water will be handed over to respective district administrations from where it will be distributed amongst devotees free of cost.

According to CFO (Mahakumbh) Pramod Sharma, before returning from Mahakumbh duty, the firemen will fill Sangam water in their respective fire tenders. The water will be distributed among the people through joint efforts of district administration and chief fire officer of each district, officials said.

Being held after 12 years, the Mahakumbh Mela which was held from January 13 to February 26, drew over 66 crore devotees from across India and abroad to the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj.