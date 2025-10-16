Firecracker factory blast in Sultanpur injures 12, 5 critical

As many as 12 people, including five members of a family, were injured in a blast at a house allegedly used for manufacturing and storing firecrackers for Diwali in Sultanpur’s Miyanganj village early Wednesday, senior police officials said. Preliminary investigation revealed a strong smell of gunpowder and the presence of firecrackers at the site (Sourced)

The incident occurred around 4:30 am at the residence of Mohd Nasir, who has reportedly been engaged in firecracker manufacturing for several years. Five family members are in critical condition and receiving treatment at Sultanpur Medical College, while seven others, from neighbouring homes, sustained injuries.

Officials said the investigation is underway to determine whether the manufacturing unit was operating legally. However, Nasir’s neighbour, Laxmi Prasad, alleged that the firecracker factory had been running illegally from Nasir’s house.

Circle officer (CO) Jaisinghpur, Ramkrishna Chaturvedi, said the explosion caused extensive damage to the house, collapsing its roof and crumbling its walls, while also affecting five nearby homes. “The blast was loud enough to be heard from a kilometre away,” he said.

Those critically injured include Nasir’s wife, Jamatal Nisha, 60, sons Noor Mohammad, 25, Kaif, 18, Sahil, 10, and daughter Khushi Bano, 20.

Preliminary investigation revealed a strong smell of gunpowder and the presence of firecrackers at the site, indicating a possible firecracker explosion. Police and administration officials are conducting a detailed inquiry, and the exact cause remains under investigation.

Meerut range police seize firecrackers, arrest 53

As part of a statewide crackdown, Meerut range police have intensified action against illegal firecracker manufacturing and storage. Deputy inspector general Kalanidhi Naithani said 37 cases have been registered so far, with 53 arrests and seizure of firecrackers and raw materials worth several crores.

According to the DIG, 25 units were unearthed in Meerut, six in Baghpat, six in Bulandshahr, and seven in Hapur, resulting in arrests at each location. Citizens are urged to report illegal units via the police emergency number 112 or the fire services at 101.