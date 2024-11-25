Firefighting robots to ensure safety at Mahakumbh 2025

For the first time, firefighting robots equipped with advanced technology will be deployed to tackle fire emergencies at the Mahakumbh 2025. These robots, capable of accessing narrow and congested areas where traditional firefighting vehicles cannot operate, are part of the Uttar Pradesh fire and emergency services’ state-of-the-art preparations for the massive religious event. Additional director general of police (fire and emergency services) Padmaja Chauhan conducted an inspection on Monday at the fire and emergency services headquarters in Prayagraj (File photo)

Additional director general of police (fire and emergency services) Padmaja Chauhan conducted an inspection on Monday at the fire and emergency services headquarters in Prayagraj to review fire safety arrangements. During a demonstration, the firefighting robots, along with other modern equipment such as all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), fire bullets, foam tenders, and articulating water towers, showcased their efficiency in managing potential fire hazards in the sprawling fairgrounds.

“Our goal is to ensure Mahakumbh remains a zero-fire incident event. However, if any emergency arises, we are fully prepared to address it with cutting-edge technology,” stated Chauhan, expressing satisfaction with the arrangements.

Chief fire officer and nodal officer for the fair, Pramod Sharma, said that a mock drill included advanced tools like smoke exhausters, battery-operated hydraulic cutters, searchlights, fire retardant sprays, and high-pressure portable extinguishers. These tools aim to enhance fire safety in the densely populated areas of the Mela.

ADGP Chauhan also inspected facilities such as barracks, stores, and the headquarters’ office. She instructed officials to ensure that the electrical wiring in tents and pandals adheres to fire safety standards.