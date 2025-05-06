First Dudhwa Fest in Nov: DTR to be stage for global audience, renowned artistes in line-up

The first Dudhwa Festival – a residential, cultural and wildlife event – will be organised in November this year. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Set to take place at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) between November 14 and 16, the three-day celebration aims to showcase the state’s cultural heritage before a global audience with performances by renowned artists.

The event is expected to draw over 2,000 visitors, said principal secretary, tourism, Mukesh Meshram. The event will spotlight cultural heritage, nature, Tharu tribal traditions, cuisine, handicrafts, and wellness.

The festival will feature performances from renowned national artists, covering classical, folk, and global beats, and will be divided into three sections: the Main Stage, Techno Stage, and Photography and Lifestyle Zone.

“Artists who are likely to perform include Shubha Mudgal, Kailash Kher, Rishabh Sharma, Don Bhatt, Brodha V, Ginni Sujan, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Paresh Pahuja, and Ram Sampath,” said the official.

Tourists will also have the opportunity to enjoy camping, with more than 200 tents set up in three categories. Additionally, homestay facilities will be provided with local Tharu families, giving tourists an authentic rural experience.

Wildlife safaris will also be available, with guided tours showcasing the biodiversity of Dudhwa.

Branded merchandise such as mugs, t-shirts, jackets, and helmets featuring wildlife illustrations and slogans will be launched. This initiative aims to support local handicrafts and artists by providing them with a platform and a source of income.