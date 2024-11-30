First in U.P.: Kannauj police to shift to paperless e-office system

In a landmark move under the Digital India Mission, Kannauj district police are set to become entirely paperless by December 2024, making it the first district in Uttar Pradesh to achieve this feat. SP Kannauj Amit Kumar Anand during training session of police personnel for digital transformation (Sourced)

According to a press release from the chief minister’s media cell on Saturday, all police stations in Kannauj will transition to an e-office system, ending reliance on paper-based processes and ushering in a new era of efficiency and transparency.

Kannauj superintendent of police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand said that the shift to digital platforms is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to modernise the state police. “By the end of 2024, Kannauj Police aims to achieve 100% digitisation, eliminating the need for bulky files and enabling all administrative tasks to be conducted digitally,” he stated.

During a ceremonial launch at the police office, laptops were distributed to station in-charges, jurisdictional officers, and gazetted officers to aid the transition. The SP said that training sessions at the district training centre equip police personnel with technical skills for the e-office system, developed by the National Informatics Center (NIC) based on the Central Secretariat Manual.

The digital infrastructure across Kannauj has been bolstered to support the transition. “The e-office system will digitise files and data management, expediting complaint resolutions, streamlining reporting, and ensuring timely justice,” he added.

SP Anand said that the new digital platform enhances monitoring capabilities, reduces corruption risks, and fosters more efficient decision-making. “The public will greatly benefit from faster complaint resolution and more transparent processes, leading to improved trust in the police system,” he added.