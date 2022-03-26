First major decision: Yogi govt 2.0 extends free ration scheme for three months in Uttar Pradesh

In the first major decision of the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0, the new state cabinet at its first meeting on Saturday decided to extend the free ration scheme initiated during the Covid-19 pandemic by three months for 15 crore people of Uttar Pradesh. The UP government will spend ₹3,270 crore on the scheme. It was to end in March.

The scheme of free ration distribution is believed to have had a tremendous impact in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

“At the cabinet meeting today, we have decided to extend the free ration scheme for the next three months. It will benefit 15 crore people of the state,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath said at a press conference.

The first meeting of the Yogi cabinet 2.0 was held at Lok Bhavan on Saturday, a day after the first meeting of the new council of ministers on Friday. The council of ministers had met hours after the swearing-in.

Yogi Adityanath said the scheme was earlier only till March 2022 and the cabinet has decided to continue it for the next three months till June.

During the Covid pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the PM Garib Anna Yojana to provide support to the poor citizens, he said.

The scheme benefited around 80 crore people across the country from April 2020 till March 2022. The Uttar Pradesh government implemented a scheme of its own for distribution of free ration in addition to the central government scheme, Adityanath said.

The free ration scheme was useful during the pandemic even as Covid-19 was controlled with free tests, treatment and an extensive vaccination drive across the state, he said.

The chief minister said 15 crore beneficiaries, including Antyodaya card holders, were getting a double dose of free ration from the double engine government (BJP at Centre and in state) under the scheme.

To maintain transparency in the distribution of ration, the state government has installed e-PoS (point of sale) machines at 80,000 thousand fair price shops across the state, he said.

The Antyodaya card holders were getting 35 kg food grains while the remaining card holders were getting 5 kg food grains per unit.

From December 2021, along with food grains, the UP government distributed a litre of refined oil, one kg pulse, one kg sugar and a kg of salt to the Antyodaya card holders.

The free ration scheme was an important aspect of the election campaign in the recently concluded UP assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, had highlighted the scheme at public meetings. Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, had attacked the BJP by alleging irregularities in the scheme.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said the BJP government is committed to working for the welfare of the weaker sections. The decision to extend the free ration scheme has been taken by the cabinet to assist the poor, he said.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and cabinet ministers Suresh Khanna and Swatantra Dev Singh were also present at the press conference.

Samajwadi Party state unit spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said the BJP government must fulfil the promises made to the farmers, youths, traders, labourers and women during the assembly election campaign.

Congratulating the BJP on the formation of the new government, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati in a tweet said, the BJP government should work with constitutional and democratic values and ideals.

