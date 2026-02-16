First state rankings in tech edu: KNIT Sultanpur tops UP’s govt engineering colleges

The Uttar Pradesh technical education department has released the state-level ranking of government engineering colleges under the State Institutional Ranking Framework (SIRF). For representation only (HT File Photo)

Kamla Nehru Institute of Technology (KNIT), Sultanpur has emerged as the top performer.

Modelled on the Centre’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the SIRF evaluated institutions on academic, research and infrastructure parameters for the July–December 2025 period. The first-phase results were declared on Sunday.

KNIT Sultanpur secured 234 marks out of 300 to claim the top spot. Government Engineering College, Azamgarh, is ranked second with 206 marks, followed by Government Engineering College, Kannauj, which scored 202 marks.

Among other institutions in the ranking are Bundelkhand Institute of Engineering and Technology (BIET), Jhansi; Rajkiya Engineering College, Ambedkar Nagar; Rajkiya Engineering College, Sonbhadra; Maa Pateshwari Devi Rajkiya Engineering College, Gonda; Rajkiya Engineering College, Banda; Rajkiya Engineering College, Mainpuri; Rajkiya Engineering College, Bijnor; Rajkiya Engineering College, Basti; and Rajkiya Engineering College, Mirzapur.

In the category of four newly established government engineering colleges, Rajkiya Engineering College, Gonda led with 184 marks, while Basti, Mirzapur and Pratapgarh followed in that order.

Narendra Bhooshan, additional chief secretary, technical education, said that the initiative aims to improve the quality of teaching-learning processes and overall institutional performance. “SIRF is a stepping stone to NIRF. Now, focus will be on quality and not on quantity. Instead of opening new colleges, we will focus on consolidating the existing institutions,” he said.

Colleges were assessed on 10 parameters, including campus and placement activities (40 marks), startup and innovation (40), faculty quality and engagement (35), infrastructure (35), practical labs and productivity (35), research publications and projects (35), degree outcomes (30), extra-curricular activities (20), workshops and seminars (20), and examination and evaluation systems (10).

Bhooshan said the institutions which scored lesser marks will be supported with targeted interventions to help them improve in subsequent evaluation cycles.

For Graphics

Top 3 institutions for July–December 2025

1. Kamla Nehru Institute of Technology, Sultanpur (Total Score 234)

2. Rajkiya Engineering College, Azamgarh (Total Score 206)

3. Rajkiya Engineering College, Kannauj (Total Score 202)

What is SIRF?

SIRF (State Institutional Ranking Framework) is a state-level ranking

framework designed for assessment/ranking of degree level

institutions under the department of technical education of Uttar Pradesh. It evaluates institutional performance on common parameters and assigns rankings accordingly for the purpose of easing the institutions to compete with each other in a positive environment.