Lucknow’s first-timers vote for candidates, not parties

LUCKNOW First-time voters said they took an informed decision, focused on the candidates and local issues, and not political parties, while exercising their franchise during the local urban body polls in Lucknow on Thursday. First-time voters outside the Picture Gallery polling station in Hussainabad area of Old City in Lucknow on Thursday. (Sourced)

“We’re not voting on party lines. The vote was cast on the basis of the work done by the candidate. I voted for a candidate who has done some good work over the past year,” said Zahir Hassan, 19, a first-time voter in Hussainabad.

Some of the first-time voters in Bhawanipur village of Bakshi ka Talab (BKT) said they backed an independent candidate. “There is no street light and proper drainage system in our area,” said Rajan Singh, 19, at a primary school polling station.

Mohammad Ali Haider, a first-time voter in Hussainabad-2, said, “I’ve voted on the basis of the work done in the past five years.”

“I’ve voted with expectations of better amenities and job opportunities. Exercising my democratic right for the first time was an empowering experience,” said Harshit Gupta, 18, a Class 12 student.

“The entire procedure was systematic and authentic. I felt like a responsible citizen of my country,” said Sparsh Agarwal, 19.

“I was excited to have my voice heard and be a part of the democratic system,” said Saniya Khan, a Class 12 student and resident of Haiderganj.

Sidra Raza, 19, a resident of Hussainabad, came to the Picture Gallery polling booth in ward 93 to cast her first-ever vote. “I hope for development in the locality and would like to see an improvement in the civic infrastructure here,” she said.

Aman Ahmad Khan, undergraduate student at Integral University, said: “This was my second-time voting as I had cast my vote during the assembly elections. My polling booth was at Kalyan Mandap, Motijheel. I was unsure of the procedure, but the officials guided me, which made things a lot easier.”

“Voting day is a great opportunity for youngsters to exercise their right and help shape the future of the community. I am proud to have exercised my power to vote,” said Abdul Suroor, 18, resident of Golaganj.