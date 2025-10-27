Five cows rescued near Lucknow; two smugglers arrested

Kakori police here arrested two alleged cattle smugglers and rescued five cows being transported illegally in a pickup vehicle on Sunday, they said. The rescue was part of an ongoing crackdown against illegal cattle trafficking.

During a routine checking drive at Kanthingra underpass, a police team received inputs about a pickup with no number plates that was headed towards Lucknow from the Agra Expressway. The vehicle was intercepted near Rewari toll plaza, and two persons were detained, stated a note issued by the department.

The arrested accused were identified as Rajan Chauhan (21) from Chaubepur in Varanasi and Amit Kumar Gupta (32) from Syedaraja in Chandauli. Police also rescued five cows and seized the vehicle.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were working under the direction of one Shubham Yadav of Madkarpur in Varanasi, who had allegedly paid them ₹5,000 for transporting cows. The accused claimed that a person named Ankit from Etawah Mandi facilitated the loading of the cattle. They further stated that the cows were to be taken to Ghazipur.

Police shifted the rescued cattle to a local cowshed. Kakori police registered an FIR under Sections 3/5A/8 of the Cow Slaughter Prevention Act and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against the arrested individuals.