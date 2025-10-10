Five injured as under- construction ROB falls in UP’s Firozabad

At least five labourers were injured when a part of an under-construction railway over bridge (ROB) near Tundla railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad fell on them on Thursday night, officials said. Two of them with serious injuries were rushed to FH Medical College in Firozabad while the other three were being treated at the community health centre in Tundla, they added. The part of the under-construction ROB that collapsed in Firozabad on October 9 night. (Sourced)

Those injured have been identified as Kalua, Jitendra, Vikas, Sahil and Sameer. Relief work was in progress when reports last came in. Public relations officer, North Central Railway (NCR), Prayagraj, Shashi Kant Tripathi said information about the incident was received at 9 pm on Thursday.

“This ROB was near LC No. 71 and five labourers were injured and rushed for treatment. No casualty has been reported as of now. There is no impact on railway traffic and the injured labourers are to be duly compensated,” Tripathi added.

The ROB was coming over Delhi-Howrah railway line and work of shuttering was on at its pillars which fell trapping five labourers. Firozabad DM Rajeev Ranjan and SSP Saurabh Dixit also visited the spot. “The problem seemingly arose during the shuttering task but there is no report of loss to human life. Five injured labourers have been hospitalised,” the DM said.