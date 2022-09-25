Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Five injured in clash over old enmity in U.P.’s Maharajganj

Five injured in clash over old enmity in U.P.’s Maharajganj

lucknow news
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 12:00 AM IST

Superintendent of police, Maharajganj, Dr Kaustubh said situation was under control and a police force was maintaining strict vigil in the area

Three injured people were referred to the district hospital. (For Representation)
Three injured people were referred to the district hospital. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

Five people were injured in a clash between the members of two families belonging to different communities over a murder committed last year in Chankauli village under Khothibhari police of Maharajganj district late on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of police (SP), Maharajganj, Dr Kaustubh said situation was under control and a police force was maintaining strict vigil in the area. As per reports, there was an old dispute between Rajesh Chauhan and Nizamuddin of the same village. Last December, Nizamuddin and three others allegedly thrashed Rajesh over some issue leading to his death.

Later, Rajesh’s wife Samraji Devi had registered a case against Nizamuddin and others. Police then arrested Nizamuddin, his kin Jalaluddin and Munna and sent them to jail. As per the police, Nizamuddin was released from jail on bail last week. On Friday night, members of both the families first had a heated exchange of words. The situation turned ugly when both the families started beating one another.

Three members of Chauhan family, including Samraji Devi and her sons Vivek and Puran, suffered serious injuries while two others sustained minor injuries. Samraji and her sons were first taken to Siswa community health centre and were later referred to the district hospital.

Angered over the incident, villagers set ablaze the hut of the accused. They also demanded immediate arrest of the accused who, along with his family members, managed to flee. The SP said a case had been registered against Nizamuddin and others. He added that efforts were on to trace and arrest them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out