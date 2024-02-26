 Five injured in house collapse after cylinder blast in Lucknow - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Five injured in house collapse after cylinder blast in Lucknow

Five injured in house collapse after cylinder blast in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 27, 2024 05:28 AM IST

Five people injured in a house collapse due to a gas cylinder blast in Husainganj. Nine people lived in the house, with four away during the incident.

Five people suffered injuries after a domestic gas cylinder blast caused a house collapse in Husainganj police area here on Monday evening, police said. A total nine people, including the house owner and his tenants, lived in the house. Four of them were away at the time of the incident, they added.

Firemen carrying out a rescue operation at the site of the incident in Lucknow’s Mahaveerpuri locality. (HT photo)
Firemen carrying out a rescue operation at the site of the incident in Lucknow’s Mahaveerpuri locality. (HT photo)

ACP Hazratganj Arvind Verma said after getting information of the incident in Mahaveerpuri locality (behind KKC), a team of police and fire officials reached the scene.

“Five people were found trapped in the debris. They were pulled out and rushed to Civil Hospital,” the ACP said. He added that further probe into the incident was in progress.

The injured included elderly man and house owner Jagat Ram, Himanshu, Gaurav, Aadarsh, Rajmani and a five-year-old kid Chhotu. Except Jagat Ram, all other victims were said to be out of danger, said fire station officer, Hazratganj, RK Rawat. The fire officials said the house where the incident occurred was dilapidated.

