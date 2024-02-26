Five injured in house collapse after cylinder blast in Lucknow

Five people suffered injuries after a domestic gas cylinder blast caused a house collapse in Husainganj police area here on Monday evening, police said. A total nine people, including the house owner and his tenants, lived in the house. Four of them were away at the time of the incident, they added. Firemen carrying out a rescue operation at the site of the incident in Lucknow’s Mahaveerpuri locality. (HT photo)

ACP Hazratganj Arvind Verma said after getting information of the incident in Mahaveerpuri locality (behind KKC), a team of police and fire officials reached the scene.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Five people were found trapped in the debris. They were pulled out and rushed to Civil Hospital,” the ACP said. He added that further probe into the incident was in progress.

The injured included elderly man and house owner Jagat Ram, Himanshu, Gaurav, Aadarsh, Rajmani and a five-year-old kid Chhotu. Except Jagat Ram, all other victims were said to be out of danger, said fire station officer, Hazratganj, RK Rawat. The fire officials said the house where the incident occurred was dilapidated.