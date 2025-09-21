Flag-hoisting trial conducted at Ram temple ahead of Nov 25 event

A successful trial was conducted for hoisting a special flag on the Ram temple’s spire in Ayodhya on Saturday, more than two months ahead of the official ceremony on November 25, said a temple trust office bearer. The first consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya was held on January 22, 2024. (FILE PHOTO)

During the trial, the successfully fluttered for approximately 30 minutes to test the new hoisting system, people privy to the development in the temple trust said.

A special pulley and stainless steel wire rope system has been installed on the temple spire to raise and lower the flag easily, a person associated with the trust said.

This system used high-tension stainless steel capable of withstanding conditions like strong winds.

The trial was conducted in the presence of engineers from L&T and Tata Consultancy, along with officials from the trust.

According to an official of the trust, special attention was given to balance.

Considering the height and structure of the 161-foot spire and its 42-foot flagstaff, the flag will be designed to easily withstand wind pressure. The flags for all eight temples, including the Ram temple, will be different. The flag to be hoisted on the Ram temple’s spire will be unique.

The permanent flag’s size is still under discussion, but it is expected to be between eight and nine feet and made of high-quality durable fabric to withstand wind, possibly saffron or yellow, a person associated with the trust said.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust will organise a three-day mega flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple from November 23 to 25 in which seers and other eminent guests from across the country will be invited. Besides the Ram temple, flags will also be hoisted in other temples at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya.

The main ceremony of flag hoisting will take place on November 25, which coincides with ‘Vivah Panchami’, the traditional festival celebrating the marriage of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. The flag will be hoisted on a pole atop the spire of the Ram temple.

Flags will also be hoisted on the spires of all temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, Sun, Ganesh, Hanuman, Mata Bhagwati and Annapurna. In addition to this, flags will also be hoisted atop temples dedicated to Sheshavatar.

The primary consecration ceremony (Pran Pratishtha) for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on January 22, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the rituals, which culminated in the ceremonial consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla (the child form of the deity) in the sanctum sanctorum.

A consecration ceremony for the Ram Darbar was held later, on June 5, 2025.