Flights cancelled, tensions rise: Lucknow families with relatives in Gulf on edge

Anxiety peaked for several families in Lucknow on Sunday as tensions flared in the Middle East following reports by Iranian state-backed media of the death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint missile strikes by Israel and the United States. With airspace shut across much of the Gulf and flight operations disrupted, relatives in the city said they were struggling to stay in touch with loved ones abroad. With airspace shut across much of the Gulf and flight operations disrupted, relatives in the city said they were struggling to stay in touch with loved ones abroad. (For representation)

Danish Zaidi, a resident of Tahseen Ganj area in old city, said his family has been in a state of panic since losing contact with his brother, who works in the media in Tehran. “I last spoke to him around 10:30 am yesterday (Saturday). He told me a missile had landed barely half a kilometre from his residence,” Zaidi said. The call disconnected abruptly due to network issues. “Since then, we have not been able to speak properly. Everyone at home is worried and praying for his safety,” he added.

Rashid Alam, another Lucknow resident, said his wife and son, who are currently in Sharjah, spent a sleepless night. “They could hear distant explosions and sirens. Even though nothing has happened in their immediate area, I am worried for their safety,” he said. According to him, schools and some establishments have been shut until further notice, adding to the uncertainty.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Syed Faizan, whose sister and her family reside in downtown Dubai. “Nobody thought that a place like Dubai could be attacked like this. People are terrified and even flights have been stopped. I just pray that the situation returns to normal soon. We are constantly in touch with my sister’s family and glued to television and social media for regular updates,” he added.

On Sunday, several flights from Lucknow to Middle Eastern destinations were cancelled amid the escalating tensions. According to airport officials, the affected services included 6E 1415 to Abu Dhabi, 6E 097 to Dammam and 6E 1423 to Sharjah, disrupting travel plans for passengers bound for the Gulf.