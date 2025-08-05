Floods refuse to abate, at least 5 lakh hit in Prayagraj

Mohd Javed Iqbad, a retired government official, has been stranded in his house with his family of nine in the Kareli area of the city after floodwater engulfed the entire area on Sunday afternoon. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Santosh Kumar of Nevada and eight others of his family, three of whom are children, have been patiently waiting for the floods to recede, at the relief centre in Beli. He said most of the goods in his house were damaged by the floods. He was worried that they’d become unusable.

Floods in both the Ganga and the Yamuna continued to rise for the eighth day in a row, affecting nearly five lakh people in the district and leaving them either stranded in their house or at a flood relief centre.

On Monday, both rivers crossed 86 metre mark. As of 4 pm, the water levels at Phaphamau and Naini stood at 86.11 metres and 86.12 metres. At Chatnag, the Ganga was at 85.41 metres.

Official data revealed that water levels at all the mentioned locations rose by at least 50 metres in a 24-hour period. Amid the floods, all schools have been ordered to stay shut till August 7.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Prayagraj on Tuesday to take stock of the situation first hand.

On Monday, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya inspected the flood-affected area. He also visited flood relief camps here.

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said the rate of inflows into both rivers had slowed down, but the district was still in the grip of floods.

290 villages hit; average 14 mm rain since July 1

By Monday, around five lakh people in 62 localities of the city and 290 villages in the tehsils of Soraon, Phulpur, Karchana, Meja, Bara, Handia and Koraon had been affected by floods. As many as 237 non-mechanised and two mechanised boats were being operated to evacuate and provide relief materials to the flood-hit.

Also, 8,386 people from 1,938 families have been relocated to 97 flood relief camps set up in eight tehsils of the district.

Meanwhile, continuous rain for the past three days has worsened the present situation of floods. According to the weather department, the district has seen the maximum rain in July in the last three years. Between July 1 and August 4, an average of 14 mm of rain was received per day. The maximum of 61.8 mm rainfall was recorded on July 17.

The district has witnessed six major floods over the past seven decades. The worst was in 1978, wherein an all time high water level of Ganga was recorded at 88.39 metres while that of Yamuna was registered at 87.99 metres against the danger mark for both the rivers pegged at 84.73 metres.

Caption : Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya speaks to people affected by floods, at a relief shelter set up at YMCA School and College in Prayaraj on Monday.