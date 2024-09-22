Focus on agri, industry, tourism to make UP trillion-dollar economy: Khanna

The minister in-charge of Varanasi district and state finance minister Suresh Khanna on Saturday stressed the need to strengthen the manufacturing and service sector to ensure maximum employment in three sectors—agriculture, industry and tourism—that will make Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy. Finance minister Suresh Khanna attends an exhibition in Queens College, Varanasi on Saturday

Khanna reviewed the progress of various projects underway in the district in a meeting with top officials of the district.

“To create a trillion-dollar economy in UP, focus on agriculture, industry and tourism,” Khanna said.

He said information about approved schemes of all departments must be given to public representatives. It should be ensured that rainwater must go to Amrit Sarovar being built by MNREGA so that rainwater is not wasted.

During the review of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Khanna said that the selection in the housing scheme should be done as per the government order. Panchayat secretaries must give a certificate in this regard that they have selected the right candidate and the first installment should be paid only after cross-checking.

Chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal said that in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin, 38,026 houses have been completed against the total sanctioned number of 38,268 houses, which is 99.37 percent and in the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana Gramin, 4265 houses have been completed against the sanctioned number of 4350, which is 97.95 percent and the remaining houses will be completed soon.

In the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, 1665 farmers claimed crop insurance against the total number of 32218 registered insured farmers in the district, on which the claim of 1260 farmers was found to be correct and the payment of the amount was ensured to them. During the review of toilets, it was told that 59102 toilets have been constructed against the target of 59193 individual toilets.

He criticized banks for constantly making the beneficiaries run around for giving loans and said that it should be ensured that the needy definitely get the loan.