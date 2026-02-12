Focus on allocations for ongoing projects in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The UP Budget for 2026-27, presented on Wednesday, focused heavily on allocations for ongoing and proposed projects announced in the past, but there was no significant announcement for any new projects in the state capital. Construction of the Kisan Agri Mall in Vikalp Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, is underway at a cost of ₹76.41 crore. (File Photo) Housing and Urban planning: A provision of ₹800 crore is proposed for various infrastructure works under the plans of the Lucknow Development Area and all other development authorities in the state. Urban development: Ten cities in Uttar Pradesh— Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Jhansi, Saharanpur and Moradabad — have been selected for the Government of India’s Smart City Mission, aiming to improve urban infrastructure and quality of life through sustainable, technology-driven solutions. A corpus fund of ₹50 crore has been proposed for security, management and maintenance of the newly inaugurated Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow. Prime minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Prerna Sthal on December 25, on former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee’s birth anniversary.

HT picture

Forest and environment: A provision of approximately ₹207 crore is proposed for the establishment of a Night Safari Park in the Kukrail forest area of Lucknow. For women: Under the ‘Mahila Samarthya Yojana’, five milk producer companies were to be formed in the state. Against this target, companies have been formed in Gorakhpur, Bareilly and Rae Bareli, where milk collection and marketing activities have already started. Now, the formation of companies is proposed in Prayagraj and Lucknow. Medical education: A provision of ₹315 crore is proposed for the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute in Lucknow. Culture: Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre is being constructed in Aishbagh, Lucknow. The memorial will come up on 5493.52 sq m nazul land in front Aishbagh Eidgah and have a 25-ft high statue of Dr Ambedkar.

HT graphic