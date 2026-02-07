Lucknow, Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women Babita Chauhan said on Saturday that it is crucial for children's physical and mental development to keep them away from mobile phones, asserting that the devices are preventing children from having a childhood. Following UP sisters' suicide, women panel chief says mobile phones stealing childhood

Her statement assumes significance, as it comes days after the suicide of three minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. The girls, who were 'depressed' after their father took away their cell phones - citing their obsession with Korean culture - took this extreme step.

"In a letter to the district magistrates, I have said that for students up to class 5, homework and project work should not be sent to them on mobile phones, as the children do not know the right amount of time they should spend on mobile phones. I believe that for the physical and mental development of the children, it is important to keep them away from mobile phones," Chauhan told PTI.

She noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, mobile phones were necessary for attending classes and receiving assignments, but the situation has now improved significantly.

Chauhan emphasised that students used to write their homework in diaries, a practice that should be reinstated. This method allows both parents and children to understand their work better.

"Children also develop a sense of responsibility when they write down their homework," she added, asserting that mobile phones have snatched away aspects of childhood.

Investigations into the sisters' suicide revealed they felt depressed because their father had confiscated their phones, preventing them from playing online games and communicating with their Korean friends. Following the incident, their father sold the phones.

On the night of the incident, the sisters attempted to use their mother's phone but were unable to access the Korean app on that device. A forensic team was dispatched to the scene and recovered the mobile phone, but found no access to the app.

Nishika , Prachi and Pakhi jumped to their deaths from the ninth floor of their residential tower in Bharat City Society under the Trans-Hindon police station jurisdiction earlier this week.

DCP Nimish Patil on Saturday said that a mobile phone was purchased for Nishika about three months ago, and another for Prachi around 15 days ago.

The sisters were cremated at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat on Wednesday evening.

