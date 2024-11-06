For Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders, all roads lead to bypoll-bound Wayanad

As campaigning gathers momentum in Wayanad, Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders are making a beeline for this Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala where party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is contesting the by-election and making her poll debut. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election. (ANI PHOTO)

The fact that the Congress is not contesting any of the nine bypoll-bound assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh has left many of the state unit leaders free to campaign in Wayanad and elsewhere. Priyanka, who was the party incharge of Uttar Pradesh in the past, has worked closely with these leaders and workers during her stint in Uttar Pradesh.

For their part, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajai Rai and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ propose to leave for Wayanad later this week.

“I will leave for Wayanad after Chhath Puja (on November 8),” said Rai.

“Priyanka Gandhi has extensively campaigned in all the states. So, the Congress leaders from all the states, including Uttar Pradesh, are reaching Wayanad,” said Aradhana Mishra.

As for the UP by-elections, Rai said, “We have set up a coordination committee led by senior party leader PL Punia and others for the UP by-elections. The leaders deployed in different constituencies have already reached and are camping in different assembly constituencies.”

Those reaching Wayanad also include the Congress MPs, office bearers and party leaders from Rae Bareli and Amethi and other parts of the state.

Rae Bareli and Amethi assume greater significance in the Congress circles as other members of the Gandhi family -- Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi -- chose them to make a poll debut.

“Yes, we, along with others from Rae Bareli and Amethi, went to Wayanad when Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination papers. She has seen many elections and campaigned for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli and Amethi. This is the first time that she is contesting a poll. We have a long association with her and went to Wayanad to convey our good wishes and campaign for her. We went with Amethi MP KL Sharma,” said Amethi District Congress Committee president Pradeep Singhal. “Amethi is Priyanka Gandhi’s family and the people from Rae Bareli and Amethi will camp in Wayanad for campaigning,” said former MLC Deepak Singh.

UPCC organisation general secretary Anil Yadav said he reached Wayanad a few days ago.

“Priyanka Gandhi has personal connections with the partymen. Those visiting Wayanad are being deployed for campaigning and deliver election speeches at panchayat level meetings (with an interpreter). Kerala is a welcoming state, and the people take care of those who reach Wayanad for campaigning,” said Yadav.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who won the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Rae Bareli and Wayanad constituencies, decided to retain Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha seat earlier represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi, leaving Wayanad for his sister Priyanka.