Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS) is preparing a forensic application for investigators and help them to scientifically gather evidence in criminal incidents as per the instructions of the state government, stated a press release shared by the state government media cell. Forensic App soon to help investigator collect evidence scientifically (Pic for representation)

“Often, in criminal incidents, lack of a scientific method to gather evidence causes difficulties in convicting the criminal, and sometimes the criminal is acquitted due to a lack of evidence. Through this app, investigators will collect evidence scientifically and present it in court so that the criminal can be given the punishment they deserve,” stated the press note.

It said, “Moreover, the app will provide complete information on what a police officer needs to do at the forensic level after a criminal incident. Additionally, the app will secure the evidence promptly to prevent any tampering. The purpose of the app is to promote the practice of gathering evidence in criminal cases using scientific methods”.

The press note stated that UPSIFS additional director general (ADG), GK Goswami said that top officers will also be able to view all the details related to the criminal incident with just one click and they can provide necessary guidance to the investigators involved in the case through the app. He said the app is being designed to be user-friendly for investigators so that they face no difficulties in gathering evidence using scientific methods.

He said the app will further provide necessary suggestions as to what steps the investigator should take in a criminal incident. The information collected through the app will be secured and will even be linked with the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS).

The ICJS is a national platform in the country used for delivering justice in criminal cases. It connects the five pillars in Information Technology (IT) including police (crime and criminal tracking network system), forensic labs, courts, public prosecutors, and prisons. By uploading data to the ICJS, it helps prevent tampering and ensures a seamless connection among the various components involved in handling criminal cases.

In line with the chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, UPSIFS is providing education to the youth in various vocational courses related to forensic science. The aim is to offer new employment opportunities to the youth of the state. Currently, the institute offers five courses: B.Sc/M.Sc in Forensic Science, PG Diploma in Forensic Document Examination, PG Diploma in Cyber Security, PG Diploma in DNA Forensics, and PG Diploma in Forensic Ballistics and Explosives. There are currently 130 students enrolled in these courses. In the upcoming academic year 2024-2025, admission will be granted to an additional 400 students.