Forest minister proposes ‘one district-one wetland’ initiative

Forest minister Arun Kumar Saxena has asked his department to come up with ‘one district-one wetland’ initiative to promote eco-tourism on the lines of the ‘one district-one product’ scheme launched by Indian Railways.

During a review meeting on Wednesday, he directed divisional forest officers to ensure wetlands being developed should focus on eco-tourism.

Meanwhile, he said the relocation of the Hazratganj zoo to Kukrail should be completed by the end of 2023. “A digital survey for these works has started and, by the end of February, a camp structure will be ready,” he added. The next year’s foundation day programme of the zoo will be held in Kukrail, he said.

He directed the forest officials to set up a rescue centre for monkeys and ensure replacement of dried-up trees planted during the plantation drive.

Earlier, the minister launched ‘investor’s summit’ organised by the forest department in the run up to the global investor’s summit-2023 to be organised by the state. The programme saw participation of senior forest officials, including department head Mamata Sanjeev Dubey and ACS Manoj Singh. “The forest department has been given a target to ensure investment of ₹10,000 crore,” said Singh.