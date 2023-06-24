Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Battle of Plassey anniv should be declared ‘Savdhan Diwas’: Former Jhansi DM

Battle of Plassey anniv should be declared ‘Savdhan Diwas’: Former Jhansi DM

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 24, 2023 07:43 PM IST

Former divisional commissioner of Jhansi, Ajay Shankar Pandey proposed at a history conference held in Bundelkhand University that June 23 be declared 'Savdhan Diwas' to commemorate the Battle of Plassey and remind Indian youth of the errors of the past. The conference also discussed the importance of studying history from an Indian point of view.

A history conference titled ‘History teaches, history repeats’ was held at the Bundelkhand University in Jhansi on Friday. Chief guest on the occasion, former divisional commissioner of Jhansi Ajay Shankar Pandey proposed that June 23 be nationally declared ‘Savdhan Diwas’, to commemorate the Battle of Plassey.

Former district magistrate of Jhansi Ajay Shankar Pandey (centre) with members of Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana and others from the Bundelkhand University at the conference. (HT PHOTO)
Ajay Shankar Pandey at the conference spoke to the students and faculty on the significance of the Battle of Plassey, and how it signified the victory of the East India Company troops led by Robert Clive over Siraj-ud-Daulah, the last Nawab of Bengal.

According to him, the battle was fueled by corruption, in-fighting and betrayal, and similar circumstances can be seen in today’s world as well - which is why ‘Savdhan Diwas’ ought to be observed for the Indian youth to be reminded of the errors of the past.

It was also discussed during the conference that much of the history studied by children was written down and recorded by the British and that it is important for Indian students to study their history from the Indian point of view. Students and faculty members from the history department and other related courses were present at the event.

