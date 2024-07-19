Former minister alleges threat to his life, says police not serious

GORAKHPUR Former cabinet minister and present BJP MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh said on Thursday that there was threat to his life and he was upset over the allegedly insensitive attitude of the district authorities for not taking the issue seriously. Singh said after waiting for a week he would hold a press conference in Delhi and expose the people behind the conspiracy. (Pic for representation)

Talking on phone, Fateh Bahadur Singh said 11 days ago someone rang him up, informed him about a conspiracy to kill him for vested political interests and advised him to shift to a safe place.

Singh said he did mot share the conversation on phone with anyone but three days later, some of his supporters informed him that a contract killer had been hired for ₹one crore to kill him . Then he informed SSP Gorakhpur and brought the issue to the notice of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Fateh Bahadur Singh is the son of former chief minister late Veer Bahadur Singh. He said that puzzled by the allegedly insensitive attitude of the police, he discussed the issue with home minister Amit shah and BJP national president JP Nadda and requested security.

Singh said after waiting for a week he would hold a press conference in Delhi and expose the people behind the conspiracy.