Former SP MLA booked for duping realty firm

LUCKNOW Former Samajwadi Party MLA, Indal Rawat, was booked for alleged misappropriation of ₹2.52 crore from a real estate company. The allegation stems from a purported agreement between Rawat and the company for the construction of a six-storey building on land that allegedly did not belong to him, said police. Pandey claimed that Rawat, who served as Samajwadi Party MLA from the Malihabad constituency between 2012 and 2017, joined the Congress in 2022. (Pic for representation)

The case came to fore following a court directive instructing the Gomti Nagar police to investigate the matter, after a complaint filed by the managing director of the company, Rajesh Pandey.

SHO of Gomti Nagar, Deepak Pandey, confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Rawat under sections 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating by personation), 406 (criminal breach) and others under IPC. He said an investigation is underway to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.

As per the FIR, he initiated discussions with the company, Raj Infra Housing Pvt Ltd, proposing development of a residential building on land in Batha Sabauli village in 2014.

Though a contract was drafted between Rawat and the company, it was rendered null and void due to deficiencies in the required revenue stamps. Subsequently, the contract was re-executed upon payment of stamp fees amounting to ₹42.08 lakh.

However, it later emerged that the land in question had been acquired by a housing society, rendering Rawat’s claims of ownership invalid.

Pandey alleged that Rawat resorted to evasive tactics and intimidation, refusing to refund the money. “He first chose to dilly-dally and then resorted to threats, asking me to forget the money or face dire consequences,” he stated.