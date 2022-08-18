Four arrested from Mirzapur dist for running job racket
The UP Special Task Force arrested four people from Mirzapur district for duping job aspirants by floating job recruitments in the postal department through a fake website, on Tuesday.
In a press note issued by the UP STF, the officials said that the accused were identified as Umesh Kumar Yadav, Satyam Yadav, Bhawar Singh Pasi and Deep Chandra Sharma, all residents of Kaushambi.
The officials said that the accused assured job aspirants that their recruitment would be done based on marks obtained in High School and created a fake website like that of Andhra Pradesh Open School Society and Board of Secondary Education. They said that the forged marksheet of the aspirants is uploaded on to the website, based on which they would be recruited to the post of branch postmaster and assistant branch postmaster, so the gullible aspirants were made to believe.
Gallery dedicated to freedom fighters from AMU opens
Prof Tariq Mansoor, vice-chancellor, Aligarh Muslim University inaugurated a permanent gallery at the Maulana Azad Library featuring rare photographs and writings of prominent AMU alumni who played seminal role in propelling the freedom struggle of India. AMU librarian Prof Nishat Fatima said, “Focus has been particularly on women freedom fighters such as Begum Nishautunnisa Mohani and Begum Khurshid Khwaja who fought with true spirit and undaunted courage and faced hardships to earn us freedom.”
Noida twin towers: Planting of explosives over in one high-rise, work underway at second
The demolition company that is in the process of fixing explosives in the 32-storey Supertech twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A, completed the process in one of the towers—Ceyanne—on Wednesday. Following the Supreme Court hearing on August 12, charging, or fixing of explosives, was started on August 13. The 103-metre-tall twin towers—Apex and Cethe smaller of the two towers, Ceyannere scheduled to be demolished on August 28.
HCBA felicitates senior lawyers with over 50 years of practice
The senior advocates of Allahabad High Court, who have completed their 50 years of law practice, were felicitated at the Amrit Mahotsav Samman, organised by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association. The event was organised at the Library hall on the occasion of completion of 75 years of Independence on Monday. While felicitating the senior lawyers, the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Rajesh Bindal presented mementos to them.
‘Too good to be true’: Rohingya migrants’ hopes hit a dead-end
Nearly 350 members of 55 Rohingya Muslim families live on the banks of the Yamuna in south-east Delhi's Madanpur Khadar. Local fishermen, fruit sellers, and the priests who live near the settlement, call them Bangladeshis and some even call them Muslims from China. Most of them who saw a news clip about a government's announcement that Rohingya refugees will be given flats, basic amenities and security said “it was too good to be true”.
Ganga rising at an alarming rate in Kashi, admn sounds alert
With the water level of the Ganga rising at the rate of 6 centimetres per hour, the district administration here in Varanasi have sounded high alert and have imposed restrictions on boating and other activities on the banks of the river. Also, in view of the increasing water level, the Ganga Sewa Nidhi has decided to carry out Ganga arti at the elevated level. The alarming mark of the river is at 70.26 metres.
