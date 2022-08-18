Four arrested from Mirzapur dist for running job racket

The UP Special Task Force arrested four people from Mirzapur district for duping job aspirants by floating job recruitments in the postal department through a fake website, on Tuesday.

In a press note issued by the UP STF, the officials said that the accused were identified as Umesh Kumar Yadav, Satyam Yadav, Bhawar Singh Pasi and Deep Chandra Sharma, all residents of Kaushambi.

The officials said that the accused assured job aspirants that their recruitment would be done based on marks obtained in High School and created a fake website like that of Andhra Pradesh Open School Society and Board of Secondary Education. They said that the forged marksheet of the aspirants is uploaded on to the website, based on which they would be recruited to the post of branch postmaster and assistant branch postmaster, so the gullible aspirants were made to believe.