Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Four arrested from Mirzapur dist for running job racket

Four arrested from Mirzapur dist for running job racket

lucknow news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 12:28 AM IST
The UP Special Task Force arrested four people from Mirzapur district for duping job aspirants by floating job recruitments in the postal department through a fake website, on Tuesday
For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The UP Special Task Force arrested four people from Mirzapur district for duping job aspirants by floating job recruitments in the postal department through a fake website, on Tuesday.

In a press note issued by the UP STF, the officials said that the accused were identified as Umesh Kumar Yadav, Satyam Yadav, Bhawar Singh Pasi and Deep Chandra Sharma, all residents of Kaushambi.

The officials said that the accused assured job aspirants that their recruitment would be done based on marks obtained in High School and created a fake website like that of Andhra Pradesh Open School Society and Board of Secondary Education. They said that the forged marksheet of the aspirants is uploaded on to the website, based on which they would be recruited to the post of branch postmaster and assistant branch postmaster, so the gullible aspirants were made to believe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Gallery at Aligarh Muslim University. (Sourced)

    Gallery dedicated to freedom fighters from AMU opens

    Prof Tariq Mansoor, vice-chancellor, Aligarh Muslim University inaugurated a permanent gallery at the Maulana Azad Library featuring rare photographs and writings of prominent AMU alumni who played seminal role in propelling the freedom struggle of India. AMU librarian Prof Nishat Fatima said, “Focus has been particularly on women freedom fighters such as Begum Nishautunnisa Mohani and Begum Khurshid Khwaja who fought with true spirit and undaunted courage and faced hardships to earn us freedom.”

  • Noida, India- August 16, 2022: A view of the Supertech twin towers in Sector 93 A, in Noida, India, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

    Noida twin towers: Planting of explosives over in one high-rise, work underway at second

    The demolition company that is in the process of fixing explosives in the 32-storey Supertech twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A, completed the process in one of the towers—Ceyanne—on Wednesday. Following the Supreme Court hearing on August 12, charging, or fixing of explosives, was started on August 13. The 103-metre-tall twin towers—Apex and Cethe smaller of the two towers, Ceyannere scheduled to be demolished on August 28.

  • Chief justice of the Allahabad High Court Rajesh Bindal (centre) attending the felicitation ceremony. (HT photo)

    HCBA felicitates senior lawyers with over 50 years of practice

    The senior advocates of Allahabad High Court, who have completed their 50 years of law practice, were felicitated at the Amrit Mahotsav Samman, organised by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association. The event was organised at the Library hall on the occasion of completion of 75 years of Independence on Monday. While felicitating the senior lawyers, the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Rajesh Bindal presented mementos to them.

  • Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya people have fled Myanmar fearing persecution and violence in their home country. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

    ‘Too good to be true’: Rohingya migrants’ hopes hit a dead-end

    Nearly 350 members of 55 Rohingya Muslim families live on the banks of the Yamuna in south-east Delhi's Madanpur Khadar. Local fishermen, fruit sellers, and the priests who live near the settlement, call them Bangladeshis and some even call them Muslims from China. Most of them who saw a news clip about a government's announcement that Rohingya refugees will be given flats, basic amenities and security said “it was too good to be true”.

  • Rising water level of the Ganga in Varanasi at Manikarnika Ghat. (Rajesh Kumar/ht photo)

    Ganga rising at an alarming rate in Kashi, admn sounds alert

    With the water level of the Ganga rising at the rate of 6 centimetres per hour, the district administration here in Varanasi have sounded high alert and have imposed restrictions on boating and other activities on the banks of the river. Also, in view of the increasing water level, the Ganga Sewa Nidhi has decided to carry out Ganga arti at the elevated level. The alarming mark of the river is at 70.26 metres.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out