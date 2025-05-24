Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Four beaten up on suspicion of carrying beef in Aligarh

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
May 24, 2025 07:18 PM IST

Villagers and activists of right wing organisations, including Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Sena, alleged that the vehicle was carrying beef. They also blocked the road connecting Delhi with Kanpur in protest.

Four individuals were allegedly beaten up by locals and activists of right wing organisations on the suspicion of carrying beef in a vehicle near Alhadadpur village within Harduaganj police station limits in Aligarh on Saturday, police said.

The vehicle overturned by mob near Alhadadpur village within Harduaganj police station limits in Aligarh. (HT Photo)
The vehicle overturned by mob near Alhadadpur village within Harduaganj police station limits in Aligarh. (HT Photo)

Upon being informed, the cops reached the spot, pacified the mob, and rushed the injured suspects to a hospital, police said.

Villagers and activists of right wing organisations, including Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Sena, alleged that the vehicle was carrying beef. They also blocked the road connecting Delhi with Kanpur in protest.

Personnel from various police stations of Aligarh reached the spot and mollified the mob as superintendent of police (rural), Aligarh, Amrit Jain assured them action in the matter.

The condition of one was said to be critical, but Jain claimed that all four injured were out of danger.

“Police received information that some people carrying meat for supply were stopped and thrashed by villagers in Harduaganj area of Aligarh on Saturday,” said the SP (rural), who reached the spot with a team.

“Four individuals beaten up by locals were rescued and admitted to a hospital. The mob also set fire to the vehicle, but it was quickly doused,” Jain said, adding samples of meat had been sent to the Veterinary Lab in Mathura. A case has been registered based on a complaint by local villagers against the four suspects.

Kishan Pathak, district president of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Sena, alleged that the four individuals who were carrying beef were nabbed by activists and handed over to police.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Four beaten up on suspicion of carrying beef in Aligarh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On