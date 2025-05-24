Four beaten up on suspicion of carrying beef in Aligarh

Four individuals were allegedly beaten up by locals and activists of right wing organisations on the suspicion of carrying beef in a vehicle near Alhadadpur village within Harduaganj police station limits in Aligarh on Saturday, police said. The vehicle overturned by mob near Alhadadpur village within Harduaganj police station limits in Aligarh. (HT Photo)

Upon being informed, the cops reached the spot, pacified the mob, and rushed the injured suspects to a hospital, police said.

Villagers and activists of right wing organisations, including Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Sena, alleged that the vehicle was carrying beef. They also blocked the road connecting Delhi with Kanpur in protest.

Personnel from various police stations of Aligarh reached the spot and mollified the mob as superintendent of police (rural), Aligarh, Amrit Jain assured them action in the matter.

The condition of one was said to be critical, but Jain claimed that all four injured were out of danger.

“Police received information that some people carrying meat for supply were stopped and thrashed by villagers in Harduaganj area of Aligarh on Saturday,” said the SP (rural), who reached the spot with a team.

“Four individuals beaten up by locals were rescued and admitted to a hospital. The mob also set fire to the vehicle, but it was quickly doused,” Jain said, adding samples of meat had been sent to the Veterinary Lab in Mathura. A case has been registered based on a complaint by local villagers against the four suspects.

Kishan Pathak, district president of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Sena, alleged that the four individuals who were carrying beef were nabbed by activists and handed over to police.