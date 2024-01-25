Four dead after car falls off barrage in Bijnor

A car with five people onboard fell off a barrage on the Ramganga river in Bijnor district on Tuesday night, drowning four of them, police said. They suspected that dense fog could have led to the accident on the Harewali Barrage in Afzalgarh. The deceased were identified Khusheed, Rashid, Faisal and Mehroof, all of whom hail from Chipri village in the district and were between 19 and 23 years of age. (For representation)

One passenger was able to escape before the car drowned.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The deceased were identified Khusheed, Rashid, Faisal and Mehroof, all of whom hail from Chipri village in the district and were between 19 and 23 years of age.

Afzalgarh circle officer Rachna Singh said the incident happened around 9 pm when the five men were returning home from Afzalgarh. They might have lost direction due to the dense fog. When they reached the barrage, the car went out of control, broke a divider and fell into the river.

Many locals gathered at the spot and informed the police about the incident. The car was pulled out of the river after two hours of effort and the four men were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought-dead, the police added.