Four injured in violent clash between two groups in UP’s Etah

Four people were injured in stone-pelting in a violent clash between two groups over a dispute during a three-day annual fair organised after Holi in Bhurgavan village under Marhara police limits of Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district first on Friday evening and then on Saturday morning, police said.

The police deployed a force in the village to avoid any further violence. Two cases have been lodged in connection with the clash. One was lodged on the complaint of one group involved in the clash while the police also registered a case against some named and other unidentified people under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Claiming that situation was under control and efforts were being made to identify and arrest those involved in the violence, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Dhananjay Singh Kushwaha said, “It all started after disruption in ‘mela’ organised every year after Holi and two groups from the same (Bhurgavan) village came face to face and stone pelting took place but situation was brought under control on Friday night.” The annual fair started on Friday itself.

“These groups again clashed on Saturday morning and at least four people were injured in stone pelting. Police and PAC personnel were deployed in the village” the ASP said while denying any firing during the clash on Saturday. The injured were reported to be stable.