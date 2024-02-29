Four KGMU docs suspended for ‘ragging’ juniors

The King George’s Medical University here has suspended four of its senior resident doctors amid allegations of them ragging their juniors. One of the senior residents has been suspended for three months and three others for one month, a KGMU official said.

The suspended doctors are deployed in the respiratory medicine department of the university. The complaint filed by 15 junior doctors, some of whom are women, stated they were mentally harassed by their seniors. The anti-ragging cell of the university conducted a probe after this.

“One of the senior residents has been suspended for three months and three others for one month in connection with the incident,” said Dr Sudhir Singh spokesperson KGMU.

The complaint was filed with the national anti-ragging helpline that diverted the case to KGMU authorities. The complainants had said they were made work without breaks and, also, seniors offloaded their work upon them.