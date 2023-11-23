Four killed as car crashes into tree in U.P.’s Kanpur Dehat

Four people, including a brother-sister duo, were killed and five others suffered severe injuries when a speeding car in which they were travelling crashed into a tree under Gajner police area in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat early on Thursday, police said. The mishap took place near Hridaypur village. (For Representation)

Superintendent of police, Kanpur Dehat, BBTGS Murthy said the police had begun an investigation into the accident. Preliminary probe suggested that the driver lost control due to a sudden blackout.

The accident occurred when Jai Singh, 28, of Bhaithana village under Gajner police station area, was returning home from his sister’s place along with his sister Priya Sengar, 40, her children Kanhaiya, 7, Pragnya, 13, and Pratiksha, 15. Singh’s mother Ranno Devi, 75, brother Pradeep, 28, wife Rama Devi, 35, and son Ansh, 8, were also accompanying them.

The vehicle was driven by Pradeep. The mishap took place near Hridaypur village after midnight. Police rushed all the injured to the district hospital where Dr Nishant Pathak, who was on emergency duty, declared Jai Singh, Priya Senger, Ranno Devi and Rama Devi dead upon arrival.