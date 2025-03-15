Menu Explore
Four killed as SUV hits, drags bikes in Ayodhya

ByHT Correspondent, Ayodhya
Mar 15, 2025 07:39 PM IST

“The SUV driver attempted to flee after the accident. In the process, the driver dragged the victims for about 100 metres, causing friction that ignited the motorcycles,” said deputy superintendent of police (SP) Ayodhya, Piyush Pal.

Four people lost their lives in a road accident near Pararampur village in the Haiderganj police station area of Ayodhya district on Friday evening during the Holi festival.

According to the police, the victims were riding two motorcycles and were returning home after playing Holi when they collided with a speeding SUV. (Sourced)
According to the police, the victims were riding two motorcycles and were returning home after playing Holi when they collided with a speeding SUV. The impact caused both motorcycles to catch fire, resulting in the deaths of all four riders on the spot.

Angry villagers allegedly set the SUV on fire following the incident. Police officers reached the scene and managed to douse the flames after considerable effort. The SUV driver, identified as Bhaskar Upadhyay from the same Haiderganj area, sustained injuries and was later arrested.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Kewal, 50, Indrajeet, 32, Ram Sajivan, 42, and Jethu, 38. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

