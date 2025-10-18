Four men arrested for cattle smuggling in Prayagraj

Police have arrested four men involved in cattle smuggling after a truck carrying 33 bovines was found stuck and abandoned in Birha village on the Koraon-Naribari main road in Prayagraj district, officials said on Friday.

A joint team of the Koraon police and Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested the accused near a railway bridge on the Koraon-Meja road on Thursday night. Police also recovered a vehicle (UP14 CA 3434), a rope, and two knives from their possession. All four were sent to jail on Friday.

According to ACP (Meja) SP Upadhyay, one of the accused, Aqeel, a resident of Chamrauha in Rampur district, confessed that he and his associates had been engaged in cow smuggling for a long time to earn a livelihood. Aqeel also faces criminal cases in Unnao, Deoria, and Rampur districts.

Koraon SHO Rakesh Verma confirmed that all four accused have been sent to jail.

Officials said the case dates back to October 9, when a truck carrying cattle got stuck in damp mud while overtaking another vehicle. The smugglers fled, leaving behind 33 animals with their legs and mouths tied. Four cows and a bull were found dead inside the vehicle, apparently due to suffocation.

The incident had sparked outrage, with district panchayat member Pintu Chaubey and several organisations filing complaints about animal cruelty.