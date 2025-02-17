Fourth Mayan Mahotsav organised in Lko to honour specially abled

The fourth Mayan Mahotsav held in Village Gadela, Ituanja, on Sunday, captivated everyone with the inspiring story of Sandeep Mishra, a BSF officer who overcame immense challenges. Social welfare Asim Arun at the event (HT Photo)

Sandeep Mishra, a decorated BSF officer, who lost his eyesight shared his courageous journey. He had lost his eyesight during the Rhino 2 operation on December 13, 2000, while defending the nation against ULFA militants. A bullet ended his vision, and he endured nine additional gunshot wounds. Despite this, Sandeep’s resilience remained unshaken. He went on to become a computer instructor at the BSF Academy, using screen reader software, and earned recognition as an award-winning singer.

Sandeep, said that he was previously an accomplished sportsman in badminton, hockey, and football, was awarded the President’s Gallantry Medal for his bravery. Inspired by his determination, Indrakshi Tripathi chose to marry him after reading about his courage in a matrimonial ad.

Organised to honour specially abled individuals, the event featured many performances, including musical programmes by the visually impaired.

The festival, inaugurated by minister of social welfare Asim Arun, celebrated the achievements of the visually impaired, with standout performances by visually impaired children.

On the occasion, a Braille book penned by Urdu Poet Bashir Badr was presented to Arun by Rohit Kumar Meet the founder of Meet Welfare Foundation (MWF), working for the benefit of the visually impaired. The event also featured performances by the visually impaired group from MWF.

Minister Aseem Arun lauded the specially-abled community, including Sandeep Mishra, for their unyielding spirit.

Dr Anand Prakash Maheshwari (Retd DG CRPF) the organiser of the programme said, “ Lucknow Sahityik Manch and Lucknow Expressions Society offered their moral support to the Mahotsav. Over the years, youth and women from villages have used the event to highlight their concerns, including environmental issues, child nutrition, and cancer care.”