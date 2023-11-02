News / Cities / Lucknow News / Fraudulent sale of Waqf property case: Lucknow PMLA court acknowledges ED’s chargesheet

Fraudulent sale of Waqf property case: Lucknow PMLA court acknowledges ED’s chargesheet

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 02, 2023 07:18 AM IST

The chargesheet was filed against the accused individuals, specifically Mohd Mustafa Khan, Anush Faridi, Saqib Khan, and Arsheen Faridi, before the PMLA court.

The Lucknow-based Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court has taken cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 6, under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002, regarding the fraudulent sale of Waqf property, as confirmed by ED officials on Wednesday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The chargesheet was filed against the accused individuals, specifically Mohd Mustafa Khan, Anush Faridi, Saqib Khan, and Arsheen Faridi, before the PMLA court, as stated in a press release provided by the ED.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The press release further said that the ED’s investigation was initiated based on an FIR registered by Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station against Mohd Mustafa Khan, Saqib Khan, and Anush Faridi under various sections of the Indian Penal Code of 1860. The allegations pertained to the fraudulent sale of Waqf property located on New Berry Road in Lucknow, valued at 10.92 crore.

The investigation uncovered that the Waqf property had been fraudulently converted into non-Waqf status, regularized by the Lucknow Development Authority, and subsequently sold to a private individual.

Previously, in this case, various searches were conducted, leading to the attachment of movable properties worth Rs. 2.72 crore on June 15, 2022. Mohd Mustafa Khan, the primary accused in this matter, was apprehended by the ED on August 8, 2023, and is presently in judicial custody.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out