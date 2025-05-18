Free facility unavailable at Bhaisakund, grieving kin ‘pay the price’

Grieving families arriving at the Bhaisakund electric crematorium in the city are being forced to turn to costly wood-based cremations, as both machines at the facility lie defunct. Due to unavailability of the free option, families face costs of ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 for traditional rites, which becomes an added financial burden, especially those from economically weaker backgrounds. One machine has been lying defunct for over a month, while the second broke down nearly a week ago. (HT File)

A case in point is Ramgopal Sareen, a resident of Daliganj, who reached the Bhaisakund electric crematorium on Thursday carrying the body of his deceased father. However, he was turned away and directed towards the traditional cremation.

“This facility meant to ease the burden on the grieving families is causing more trouble,” said Shivakant Singh, another resident who was there for the cremation of a body.

According to crematorium caretaker Munna, one machine has been lying defunct for over a month, while the second broke down nearly a week ago. On an average, 10 to 12 bodies are cremated here daily when the machines are operational, he pointed out.

Local corporator Ranjeet Singh, who has raised concerns about the issue on several occasions, said, “I have been consistently bringing this matter to the attention of for the last one month. I spoke to former civic chief Inderjit Singh and also to current municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, who promised prompt action, but to no avail.”

Manoj Prabhat, chief engineer at rubbish removal department and maintenance head of the Bhaisakund crematorium, said the machines lying dysfunctional require specific components not available locally. “We had to order parts from outside Lucknow, which caused considerable delay,” he said.

Senior LMC officials said efforts were underway to make at least one machine operational by Sunday.

When contacted, additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava laid emphasis on the need for a stronger upkeep mechanism.

“This disruption highlights the necessity of regular inspections, timely maintenance, and quicker availability of spare parts. We will work on making civic officials more accountable,” he said.