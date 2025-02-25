Free health insurance covers 10 crore people in U.P: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that no poor person in Uttar Pradesh faced hurdles in accessing medical treatment, as government schemes have ensured financial assistance for those in need. Speaking during the question hour in the upper house, he said, “10 crore people in the state have benefitted from free health insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat and Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, which covers treatment costs up to ₹5 lakh.” CM Yogi noted that before 2017, U.P. had only 17 government medical colleges (Sourced)

“Over the past eight years, financial assistance for medical treatment has been provided to every needy person through the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund without any discrimination,” he added.

The chief minister said efforts are underway to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, including the recruitment of skilled medical faculty and the establishment of super-specialty blocks in medical colleges. He contrasted this with the previous Samajwadi Party government, stating that financial aid for medical treatment was then limited to party-affiliated individuals, whereas his administration ensures assistance reaches all eligible citizens.

He also noted that before 2017, U.P. had only 17 government medical colleges, but now, every district is witnessing the establishment of at least one medical college. “District magistrates have been instructed to appoint qualified doctors at district hospitals, community health centers (CHCs), and primary health centers (PHCs).”

The chief minister said blood banks have been set up in every district to ensure access to essential medical tests. The government is also focusing on paramedical and nursing education to address the growing demand for healthcare professionals.

The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) has expanded with eight new departments offering treatments that were previously unavailable in the state. The institute, which originally had 1,200 beds, now operates with 2,200 beds, positioning it among North India’s leading medical institutions, he said.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party members, including Lal Bihari Yadav, Shah Alam, Shahnawaj Khan, and Mukul Yadav, raised concerns over the state’s healthcare system. They acknowledged the government’s efforts to establish new medical colleges but claimed that existing facilities face shortages of doctors, faculty members, medicines, and equipment. Shah Alam also urged the chief minister to remove the cap on funds allocated for a patient’s treatment under the Vidhayak Nidhi.