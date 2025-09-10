Free poor’s land, act against bullies: CM Yogi to officials in Gorakhpur

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur directed officials to free encroached land belonging to the poor immediately and warned of strict action against those exploiting the weak. During the Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath temple on Wednesday, a woman complained about local bullies occupying her land. T (Sourced)

During the Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath temple on Wednesday, a woman complained about local bullies occupying her land. Taking prompt cognisance, the CM instructed police and administrative officials to act without delay, ensure the land is vacated, and prevent such incidents in future.

Later, addressing people at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Auditorium, CM Yogi met around 200 individuals, listened to their grievances, and reiterated that no injustice would be tolerated under his government. He asked officials to resolve all applications fairly and promptly, ensuring justice for every victim.

Several people also sought financial aid for medical treatment. The CM assured full support, directing officials to complete cost estimates at the earliest and forward them to the government for approval.

He further stressed that all police and revenue matters must be handled transparently and sensitively. Meeting children at the Janata Darshan, he encouraged them to study hard, distributed chocolates, and reminded parents that schooling, books, and facilities are available free of cost.