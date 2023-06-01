Free power, subsidised cooking gas in Rajasthan a Cong poll gimmick: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan over announcement of 100 units free electricity and cooking gas at rate of ₹500 by chief minister Ashok Gehlot. In a series of tweets, the BSP chief on Thursday said, “Now when assembly polls are near, the Congress government in Rajasthan has announced to provide cooking gas at subsidised rates and free electricity.” Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file photo)

Terming it an election gimmick, Mayawati said, “In view of the rising inflation, they should have done this work five years ago after the formation of the government there.”

“Like Rajasthan, the Congress government of Chhattisgarh, the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government of Telangana, which failed in public interest and public welfare works, are resorting to many temptations and misleading advertisements etc to save their governments when the assembly polls are approaching while public is bored with them,” she added.

The people of the above-mentioned four states gave full opportunity to the governments of these parties to remove inflation, poverty, unemployment, backwardness etc and to bring about the expected development, but these governments ignored the interest of the people and betrayed them, Mayawati said.