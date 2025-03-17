Free wi-fi launched at Vindhyachal Dham

Uttar Pradesh urban development minister AK Sharma on Monday inaugurated a free wi-fi facility at the Vindhya Corridor in Vindhyachal Dham, enhancing connectivity for devotees visiting the revered site. AK Sharma announced that devotees can now access 5 GB of free Wi-Fi for an hour, (Sourced)

Sharma announced that devotees can now access 5 GB of free Wi-Fi for an hour, adding that the initiative aligns with the Digital India mission, aiming to integrate modern amenities at cultural and religious landmarks.

He also launched the app Nagar palika digital seva (NDS) created to provide quick city services to citizens under the digital municipality.

The facility was introduced during a programme held at the Vindhyachal Corridor Complex in Mirzapur municipal council.

During the event, Amarvati Devi, whose husband earns a livelihood by operating a handcart, demonstrated the use of digital transactions by paying her municipal tax through her mobile phone in front of the minister.

Sharma said that the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the state government, led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, are working to renovate and beautify major religious sites to preserve cultural heritage for future generations.

“Maa Vindhyavasini Dham holds a special place among the major holy sites on earth. Our government aims to develop cultural and religious heritage by introducing modern facilities at these ancient places,” Sharma said.

He further stated that the government aims to ensure the benefits of its schemes reach every eligible individual across the state.

The minister also assured round-the-clock power supply at Vindhyachal Dham, with efforts underway to improve the electrical system by replacing old wires and transformers.