French tourist dies after falling from platform at Fatehpur Sikri Fort

AGRA A 61-year-old French tourist allegedly died after falling off a 5-ft-high platform when the wooden railing she was leaning on collapsed near Khwabgah memorial inside Fatehpur Sikri fort, about 40 km from Agra. The platform at Turkey Sultana Palace, from where the French tourist fell on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The woman fell on a stone platform and apparently suffered a head injury, said people present on the spot.

The deceased, Esma Ben Yelles, and her husband were part of a group of tourists who had come to visit the heritage site from Jaipur. The railing apparently collapsed due to the weight of the tourists when she and others were clicking photographs, said police sources.

The woman was rushed to Agra city for treatment, but died on the way, informed Raj Kumar Patel, superintending archaeologist for Agra Circle of Archaeological Survey of India office at Agra.

“The tragic incident took place at the palace of Turkey Sultana near Khwabgah on Fatehpur Sikri premises on Thursday afternoon. The French woman was leaning on a wooden railing installed to caution people not to proceed beyond it,” he said.

An ambulance was called from Kiraoli town, 15 km away from Fatehpur Sikri, as there was no ambulance in Fatehpur Sikri at that time. It took 45 minutes for the ambulance to reach the spot, said police sources at Fatehpur Sikri police station.

“Additional district magistrate (protocol) will conduct a probe into the incident while allegations about delay in availability of ambulance will also be probed. Anyone found negligent will face action,” stated Bhanu Goswami, district magistrate (Agra).

“The incident raises a question mark on the emergency medical facilities because no ambulance was readily available when the tourist was lying unconscious on the ground. A shabby ambulance came, that too after about an hour,” complained Deepak Daan, president of Tourist Guides Welfare Association, Agra.