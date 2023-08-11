Fresh plea seeks sealing of certain Gyanvapi portion to protect Hindu signs

One of the plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case Rakhi Singh on Friday filed a fresh application in the court of Varanasi district judge seeking sealing of certain portion inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises and also regulating of the number of people who offer namaz there to protect the existing Hindu signs and symbols there. A view of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. (HT file)

The application also sought an order to refrain Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee from dyeing and painting the Gyanvapi premises so that no damage could be done to the existing Hindu religious signs and symbols there. The court fixed August 17 as next date of hearing.

Saurabh Tiwari and Anupam Dwivedi, the counsel for Rakhi Singh, filed the application. “Through our application, we prayed to the court to issue an order to concerned respondent authorities to seal and protect certain portion of the Gyanvapi premises in order to protect Hindu signs and symbols found there during the previous advocate commissioner’s survey,” advocate Saurabh Tiwari said.

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s joint secretary SM Yasin said, “We haven’t got a copy of the application yet. After receiving it, our counsel will go through it and file an objection to it.”

In the other application filed on August 2, Rakhi Singh had urged the court of the district judge, Varanasi, to secure the entire Gyanvapi complex in order to protect the signs and symbols found during court mandated survey in Gyanvapi premises in May 2022.

On Wednesday, the Varanasi district court heard that application and fixed August 17 as next date for hearing. AIMC’s counsel Mumtaz Ahmad, Rais Ansari and Eklaque Ahmad filed objection against the application on Friday.

In her application filed through counsel Manbahadur Singh and Anupam Dwivedi, Singh said the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case is pending before the court. Singh alleged that the people associated with Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages Gyanvapi mosque, keep visiting the Gyanvapi premises and tried to delete/wipe out the symbols/signs present in Gyanvapi.

Her counsel Anupam Dwivedi said, “Several important signs/symbols were found during the survey of the mosque last year (in May 2022). These are very important evidences. We filed the application in the court, urging the court to secure the entire Gyanvapi premises in order to preserve all sign/symbols, which are very important evidences for the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case.”

Eklaque Ahmad, a counsel for AIMC, refuted the allegation while calling them baseless. The committee claimed that the application was filed with a mala fide intent (in bad faith) to stop Muslim devotees from offering prayers in Gyanvapi mosque. In the objection, the committee said the plaintiff levelled false and baseless allegations against the committee and its people. The court fixed August 17 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

