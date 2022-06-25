Friday prayers held peacefully in U.P. amid police deployment
Lucknow For the second consecutive week, Friday prayers were held peacefully across the state, including sensitive districts like Prayagraj, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Aligarh, Kanpur, Lucknow and Bareilly, amid heavy police deployment.
On June 3 and June 10, violent protests were reported against insulting remarks for Prophet Mohammed by suspended BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma during an electronic channel debate.
Since then, the state police were put on the alert for peaceful conduct of Friday prayers, said senior police officials. They said the police had roped in clerics and religious leaders to maintain peace and communal harmony. Besides, several rounds of peace meetings were conducted in trouble-affected districts in the past few days, they added.
To recall, violence was reported after prayers on two consecutive Fridays-- on June 3 and June 10. Violence broke out in Kanpur after Friday prayers on June 3 and then in 10 districts, including Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Firozabad and Moradabad, on June 10. As many as 423 people have been arrested under 20 different FIRs lodged in 10 districts.
UP police additional director general (ADG), Prashant Kumar said the Friday prayers were held peacefully across the state and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere. “We are continuously maintaining vigil in the affected areas of Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Aligarh and Firozabad to ensure there is no further problem there,” he added.
He said detailed advisory was issued to police officials in different districts to maintain the same level of alertness as it was on June 17 and to intensify vigil to avert any trouble. He said special deployment was made in the 10 districts where trouble was reported on June 10. He said patrolling was conducted in Muslim-dominated areas and near mosques to instil security in people and send a warning to troublemakers.
Another senior official said special deployments was done in 10 districts, including Kanpur city, Firozabad, Aligarh, Hathras, Moradabad, Ambedkarnagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Jalaun, Saharanpur and Prayagraj. A close watch was kept on other sensitive districts like Meerut, Sambhal, Shamli, Lucknow, Bareilly, Rampur, Badaun, Agra, Mau, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Ayodhya, Bahraich and Gonda.
-
Online classes to music label, Pune student hits a high note on women entrepreneurship
Even as Covid shattered the dreams of many novice entrepreneurs, Swapnali Gaikwad, who comes from a humble beginning, started giving music lessons in 2018 to fund her college studies in Pune. “I was surprised by the number of enrolments, including students from the US, UK, Australia, Germany and France. Students from Pakistan and Japan who did not speak Hindi also showed interest to learn Indian classical music,” she said.
-
Agriculture can make U.P. a trillion-dollar economy in next five years: Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that agriculture and allied sectors could play a key role in making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy in next five years. Agriculture, he pointed out, had immense potential for growth in the state. Yogi was addressing a seminar on “Roadmap for Development of Agriculture and Allied Sector in Uttar Pradesh,” with top agriculture scientists and progressive farmers, among others, participating in the programme.
-
No trace yet of 22-year-old missing Pune biker
Pune rural police, along with Shivdurg Mitra Mandal, Lonavla, deployed two drones and scanned over a 10 km area of Andharban forest trail in Tamhini ghat to trace 22-year-old mechanical engineer and bike enthusiast Omkar Shete. Shete went missing on the morning of June 18 after he left his Shukrawar peth residence for a solo bike ride to Tamhini ghat.
-
146 utensils belonging to priest conducting last rites stolen
Copper, silver and steel utensils belonging to a priest named Prashant Moghe, who performs the last rites of deceased, were stolen from Omkareshwar ghat recently. Social activist Sandeep Khardekar has written to Pune commissioner of police Amitabh Gupta to look into the issue. On June 24, 146 small and big utensils made of copper, silver and steel were found stolen from the ghat.
-
Fifty arrested for stealing gold valuables from warkaris
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch has arrested 50 people, including a juvenile and twelve women, for carrying out thefts during palkhi procession under different police stations of the commissionerate during the past three days. The arrests took place on Friday evening and FIRs were lodged the same day. A special squad was constituted to take prompt action against thieves targeting warkaris. At Chikhali police station, an accused identified as Prem Mukesh Bamnayak was arrested.
