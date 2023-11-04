Explanation from 12 DMs sought for delay in disposal of revenue cases

The state government has sought explanation from 12 district magistrates (DMs) over negligence in revenue matters. In a high-level review meeting of the Revenue Board held on October 31, the DMs of the districts that performed badly in settling total revenue matters, including land measurement and division of the land holding, were asked for explanation. Earlier, HT had reported that 18.4 lakh unresolved cases are pending in the revenue courts of the state. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Warning was issued to negligent sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and adverse entries were given to tehsildars. Earlier, HT had reported that 18.4 lakh unresolved cases are pending in the revenue courts of the state. While 3.1 lakh have been pending for over a year, 2.6 lakh cases for over three years and 2.5 lakh cases for over five years.

The state government in an order issued on October 5 had directed the divisional commissioners and the DMs to dispose of the pending land dispute cases on priority. The officers were directed to launch a special drive in all the districts to settle all revenue-related matters as well as land dispute cases.

The district administration officers were directed to dispose of the cases related with boundary of the land, possession of land by succession and the cases related with division of land holding on priority.

Additional chief secretary, revenue, Sudhir Garg said, “The CM has placed special emphasis on the swift resolution of revenue matters in the state. These disputes often lead to challenges in maintaining law and order.

“The CM has issued directives to launch a two-month special campaign aimed at prompt and timely resolution of pending cases in 2,941 revenue courts of the state. The progress in clearing pending revenue cases is monitored after 15 days at the CM’s level. The CM has instructed underperforming officers to enhance their efficiency in handling revenue matters,” he said.

After the review, explanation was sought from the DMs of Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Ayodhya and Rae Bareli, which are the worst performing districts in disposal of revenue cases. Explanation has also been sought from the DMs of poorly performing districts, including Balrampur, Deoria, Meerut, Sonbhadra, Prayagraj, Shahjahanpur and Agra.

Besides, warning has been issued to SDMs of five tehsils namely Safipur (Unnao), Loni (Ghaziabad), Koraon (Prayagraj), Nakud (Saharanpur) and Fatehabad (Agra) for inadequate handling of land measurement matters.

Adverse entries have been given to the tehsildars of Duddhi (Sonbhadra), Mihipurwan (Bahraich), Obra (Sonbhadra), Meja (Prayagraj), and Rae Bareli (Rae Bareli) for their negligence in handling name transfer cases. Warnings have been issued to the SDMs of tehsils Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar), Raniganj (Pratapgarh), Haidergarh (Barabanki), Handia (Prayagraj) and Campierganj (Gorakhpur) for negligence in land division of land holding cases.

