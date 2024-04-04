From academics to politics, BHU professor is BSP face in Lalganj

VARANASI: The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Dr. Indu Chaudhary, an assistant professor in the Department of English at Banaras Hindu University, as its candidate from the Lalganj Parliamentary Constituency (SC) in Azamgarh. She spent her childhood in Railway Colony, Lucknow, where her father was stationed. (Sourced)

Following the announcement of her candidacy, she expressed her gratitude to the party, stating, “I will continue the mission of Behan Kumari Mayawati and Manyawar Kanshiram, working in the interest of the Bahujan community as I have been doing for over a decade.”

In addition to her academic duties, Dr. Chaudhary has been actively involved in advocating for social justice. She has been vocal about the struggles of Bahujan leaders and has emphasized the ideals and visions of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Manyawar Kanshi Ram, and Behan Kumari Mayawati ji, aiming to raise awareness and garner support for the Bahujan mission.

She was born in Nikaspur village in the Ambedkarnagar district. She spent her childhood in Railway Colony, Lucknow, where her father was stationed. She completed her schooling up to Intermediate level at a public school, followed by earning her B.A., B.Ed., M.A., and Ph.D. degrees from Lucknow University.

During her PhD, she was selected for a position as an English teacher at Sainik School, where she served for two years. After that, she was appointed as an assistant professor at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).