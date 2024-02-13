From action to inaction, the curious case of Jankipuram’s trauma centre

LUCKNOW: At 12.30 pm, when hospitals across the state capital are grappling with patients load, the trauma centre (TC) in Jankipuram extension is quiet . Just seven patients with minor issues are being attended swiftly by doctors and by 1.30 the last patient departs. Within minutes the place is cleaned and the floor gleams, as no more patients are expected . The trauma centre in Jankipuram Extension (Gaurav Saigal/HT)

Inaugurated in July 2023, the trauma centre in Jankipuram extension was conceptualized to cater to trauma patients with life-threatening injuries occurring particularly out of road traffic accidents or incidents otherwise. At present it caters to people suffering from common cold, cough and fever and the average number of patients in the OPD here is close to 100 a day.

A trauma centre, according to standards decided in 2015, needs anaesthetist, orthopaedic surgeon, general surgeon, casuality medical officer, staff nurse (including trauma coordinators), OT technician, radiographer, lab technician, nursing attendant and multi task worker. At Jankipuram extension trauma centre, most of the posts are yet to be filled for round-the-clock service to patients.

The trauma centre has four doctors, including a surgeon and an orthopaedic surgeon, while two others are MBBS doctors. Two ward boys keep themselves busy issuing OPD slips to new patients as the wards here usually remain vacant . A pharmacist joined last week while OT technician is yet to come.

If a person gets severely injured in a road accident near the Jankipuram extension trauma centre , he or she will only get first aid here and will have to go to the King George’s Medical University trauma centre which is 10 kms away or to the emergency wing of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences which is about 12 kms away. The road to both the places is congested with traffic, so naturally, precious time would be lost.

Officials cite lack of staff as the reason. “We have sent a demand for more doctors and medical staff to the state administration. Once we deploy more doctors and para-medical staff, the trauma centre will cater to all types of serious/trauma cases too,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow.

On account of this lack of facilities, the 108-ambulance service has not included the trauma centre in Jankipuram extension in its drop list as a medical centre. The ambulance service picks up patients from Jankipuram and travels to Lohia institute first.

There is also a proposal that this trauma centre be handed over to Ram Sagar Mishra (Sadamau) hospital for administrative control . “It has been proposed so that the Ram Sagar Mishra hospital might deploy doctors from among its own staff and give a push to this trauma centre,” said Dr Agrawal. But till this or any other option works out, the trauma centre will treat only common ailments.

The state’s first trauma centre was set up at the KGMU which has over 300 beds and gets over 350 patients daily on an average . If the trauma centre in Jankipuram facilitates trauma patients coming from Sitapur road and Jankipuram it will reduce patients load upon KGMU.

What is a trauma centre

LUCKNOW: A trauma centre is a hospital equipped and staffed to provide care to patients suffering from major traumatic injuries such as falls, vehicle collisions, or gunshot wounds. Such a place is equipped with medical devices and diagnostic tools with trained staff. The golden hour principle is followed at a trauma centre.

What a trauma centre needs

A TC needs doctors from different specialities to ensure a patient can be examined for all types of physical injuries in any organ of the body. Saving life is the prime concern for which speed in diagnosis and treatment is required.

A TC needs anaesthetist, orthopaedic surgeron, general surgeon, casuality medical officer, staff nurse (including trauma coordinators), OT technician, radiographer, lab technician, nursing attendant, multi task worker for round-the-clock service to patient.