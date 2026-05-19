From dog bite helplines to ABC centres, UP starts compliance drive

The state urban development department has started reviewing the Supreme Court’s latest directions on stray dog management, with officials saying all orders related to sterilisation, vaccination, public safety and monitoring under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme will be enforced across the state. Representational image (Sourced)

Speaking to Hindustan Times from New Delhi, urban development department secretary and director Anuj Jha said the apex court has laid down a detailed compliance mechanism for states and Union Territories (UTs), and Uttar Pradesh is committed to implementing every directive.

“The Supreme Court has issued detailed guidelines regarding stray dog management, sterilisation, vaccination, public safety and monitoring mechanisms. Every order of the court will be implemented in Uttar Pradesh,” Jha said.

Officials said the department will soon seek reports from all urban local bodies on infrastructure, manpower, vaccination drives, sterilisation operations, relocation measures, public safety arrangements and monitoring systems linked to stray dog management.

A dedicated helpline for complaints related to dog bites and stray dog issues in residential areas will also be introduced.

According to the Supreme Court order passed on Tuesday, states and UTs have been asked to submit details on the total number of districts, operational ABC centres and districts with at least one such facility. Information on proposed or upcoming ABC centres has also been sought.

Officials said UP currently has only 19 operational ABC centres. Under the new compliance framework, at least one ABC centre will now have to be established in every district.

The department will also collect information from local bodies on the availability of veterinarians and trained personnel engaged in sterilisation and vaccination work. The court has additionally sought district-wise data on stray dogs sterilised and vaccinated over the past six months.

Local bodies have been asked to provide details on measures taken to remove stray dogs from institutional zones and prevent their return to hospitals, schools and government buildings.

The compliance report will also include information on appointment of nodal officers under the Supreme Court’s November 7, 2025 directions. States have been instructed to put in place district and municipal-level inspection and monitoring systems for implementation of ABC Rules.

The department has also been directed to develop shelter and relocation systems for stray dogs removed from sensitive areas.

The apex court has sought information on the availability of anti-rabies vaccines and anti-rabies immunoglobulin in hospitals, veterinary facilities and public health centres to ensure treatment for dog bite victims.

Officials said coordination mechanisms involving municipal bodies, veterinary departments, district administrations and health authorities are being prepared for implementation and regular review of the programme.

The Supreme Court has further directed authorities to create designated feeding zones for stray dogs in every municipal ward. The compliance framework also includes adoption mechanisms, awareness campaigns and coordination with animal welfare groups.

Dr Aslam Ansari, a member of the ABC Project Recognition Committee, said the Supreme Court order is under detailed review, and fresh directions for compliance across UP will soon be issued to municipal bodies and departments.