Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

From perfumes to pan masala: IT raids 35 sites in Kanpur-Kannauj

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Feb 12, 2025 09:31 PM IST

A prominent perfume trader in Kannauj and a leading pan masala group in Kanpur were among those searched, with officials combing through residential properties, business establishments, and storage units.

The Income Tax department launched a crackdown on alleged tax evasion, conducting simultaneous raids at 35 locations across Kanpur and Kannauj on Wednesday. The operation, targeting key players in the perfume and pan masala industries, is believed to have exposed financial irregularities.

From perfumes to pan masala: IT raids 35 sites in Kanpur-Kannauj
From perfumes to pan masala: IT raids 35 sites in Kanpur-Kannauj

A prominent perfume trader in Kannauj and a leading pan masala group in Kanpur were among those searched, with officials combing through residential properties, business establishments, and storage units. The probe extended to suppliers dealing in catechu and betel nuts, with searches in Kanpur’s Kidwai Nagar and Swarup Nagar areas.

In Kannauj, investigators focused on cold storage facilities and a major perfume manufacturing site, believed to be central to unaccounted transactions.

Sources suggest that authorities have uncovered substantial evidence of tax fraud, including alleged under-the-table billing and unreported shipments between businesses.

Income Tax officials stated on Wednesday that the raids continued throughout the day and further investigations are set to follow in the coming days.

A senior department officer described the operation as a coordinated effort with the directorate general of GST Intelligence to curb illegal financial activities in the region.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On