The Income Tax department launched a crackdown on alleged tax evasion, conducting simultaneous raids at 35 locations across Kanpur and Kannauj on Wednesday. The operation, targeting key players in the perfume and pan masala industries, is believed to have exposed financial irregularities. From perfumes to pan masala: IT raids 35 sites in Kanpur-Kannauj

A prominent perfume trader in Kannauj and a leading pan masala group in Kanpur were among those searched, with officials combing through residential properties, business establishments, and storage units. The probe extended to suppliers dealing in catechu and betel nuts, with searches in Kanpur’s Kidwai Nagar and Swarup Nagar areas.

In Kannauj, investigators focused on cold storage facilities and a major perfume manufacturing site, believed to be central to unaccounted transactions.

Sources suggest that authorities have uncovered substantial evidence of tax fraud, including alleged under-the-table billing and unreported shipments between businesses.

Income Tax officials stated on Wednesday that the raids continued throughout the day and further investigations are set to follow in the coming days.

A senior department officer described the operation as a coordinated effort with the directorate general of GST Intelligence to curb illegal financial activities in the region.