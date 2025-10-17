From Saryu to Rampath, Ayodhya lights up in devotion

Excitement is palpable in Ayodhya for the upcoming Deepotsav celebrations as the temple town is being decorated with earthen lamps and elaborate lighting to cover the entire Panch Kosi Parikrama Marg.

The Panch Kosi Parikrama Marg is part of an annual pilgrimage that covers the entire Ayodhya town The 15-km pilgrimage traverses through Ayodhya city. It covers the area around Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanuman Garhi and other temples within a 15-km radius.

Not only temples on this route but also all buildings and historical monuments will be decorated this Deepotsav. From the Saryu Ghat, Ram Ki Paidi, Dharmapath, Rampath to Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhavan to Nageshwarnath, all roads in Panch Kosi Parikrama Marg will be decorated with rangolis depicting the stories of Lord Ram.

The three-km route from Udaya Chauraha to Dharmapath is being decorated with elaborate lighting, decorative walls, electric gates and artificial electric lights. Around 30 archways based on the Ramayana are being constructed from Dharmapath to Ramkatha Park. The magnificent lighting will enhance the aura of the Saryu ghats.

1100 indigenous drones will project Ramayana in sky

Choreographed musical drone shows and 3-D holographic musical laser shows will provide a unique experience to devotees this time. The tourism department will organise drone and laser shows for the public on October 18 and 19.

The 1100 indigenously built drones will project glimpses of various episodes from the Ramayana. Amazing artworks will emerge in the sky, creating a divine spectacle. A 3-D holographic musical laser show will make the experience memorable for the audience through realistic images.

Pushpak Viman at Ram Ki Paidi

A 24-foot-high and 13-foot-wide Pushpak Vimana being built at Ram Ki Paidi will give devotees a sense of the Treta Yuga.It will house fibre statues of Goddess Sita, Lord Shri Ram and his three brothers. Artists from Varanasi have created the Pushpak Viman. Devotees will be able to view it from October 18 to 20. The Pushpak Vimana will also serve as a selfie point. An eight-foot-high Ram Darbar is being built on Ram Ki Paidi where the deities will be seated.

Guinness World Records team arrives

A team of 30 people from the Guinness World Records team reached Ayodhya on Wednesday. It will count earthen lamps for the new Guinness World record. Team consultant Nischal Barot said two world records will be set this time on Deepotsav. Training is underway for the new arrivals.

Each person will be assigned responsibility for a different ghat. A new software has been developed to display the number of lamps on the screen immediately upon counting. This time, the count of lamps will be instantly displayed on the screen. Laxman Ghat has also been added to the festival of lights. Around 2,100 priests will set a new record for the Saryu Aarti.