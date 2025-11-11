From selling milk to DTC conductor: Life cut short for Delhi blast victim from Amroha

Survived by his wife and three minor children, 34-year-old Ashok Kumar’s life was cut short in the blast which took place in Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday night. Kumar was among those killed in the explosion. Villagers and family members are now awaiting his mortal remains to reach Mangraula to carry out the last rites. (HT sourced photo)

Mangraula village in UP’s Hasanpur region were mourning the loss of their beloved son, who worked as a conductor with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

The younger son of the late Jagvansh Singh, Ashok’s family had been residing in Delhi’s Jagatpur area ever since he secured the DTC job nearly a decade ago.

His mother Somwati continues to live in the native village along with his elder brother Subhash. Before joining DTC, Ashok used to sell milk in Hasanpur and nearby villages around Amroha, supporting his family through hard work and determination. His DTC job had brought stability and hope to the family.

Villagers and family members are now awaiting his mortal remains to reach Mangraula to carry out the last rites.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Deep Kumar Pant said, “We have received formal intimation from the Delhi Police regarding the death of DTC conductor Ashok Kumar. His family members have gone to Delhi to bring back the mortal remains. The police administration stands in full support of the bereaved family during this difficult time.”

An explosion in a car near the historic Red Fort during the evening rush hour on Monday killed at least eight people and injured 21.